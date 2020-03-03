Puducherry Education Minister's phone snatched by bike-borne men

Puducherry Education Minister Kamalakannan's mobile phone was snatched away by unidentified bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday.

The incident happened while he was on a morning walk at Beach Road. He was walking near the Subbiah Road police booth when his phone was snatched.

The matter is being investigated by the Odiyan Salai Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

