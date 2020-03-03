DIARY-Political and General News Events from Mar. 3

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MARCH 3 ** TBILISI - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan plans to visit Georgia to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring South Caucasus countries (to Mar. 4). ** ISTANBUL - British foreign minister Dominic Raab visits Turkey to show support for Ankara's efforts to negotiate a lasting ceasefire in Syria - 0730 GMT. ** DUBLIN - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate begin their first official visit to the Republic of Ireland (to Mar. 5)

** TUNIS - The Finance Minister of Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli will speak to media on Tuesday. AMMAN - Norway's king, Harald V, and queen, Sonja, will visit Jordan and meet with Jordan's king, Abdullah II (to Mar. 4) MONTEVIDEO/LONDON - Bangladesh President Hamid leaves Dhaka on 11-day visit to Uruguay, UK (to Mar. 7) GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to Mar. 20).

ATHENS - Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and European Council's head, Charles Michel, would visit the Evros land border with Turkey. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg - 0900 GMT. WARSAW - Iceland President Guoni Th. Johannesson to hold talks with Poland's president, Andrzej Duda (to Mar. 5). HELSINKI - Russia's minister of foreign affairs, Sergei Lavrov, will visit Helsinki and meet with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto - 1200 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 ** BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers hold conference call on coronavirus impact on economy - 1300 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Parliament President David Sassoli, EU Commissioner for energy Kadri Simson speak at the EU Parliament - 1300 GMT. ZAGREB - EU informal meeting of defence ministers (to March 5). LISBON - Portugal's parliament holds a debate with Prime Minister Antonio Costa - 1500 GMT

BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Brussels. BRUSSELS - The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at Business Europe conference in Brussels - 1900 GMT.

HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 5 MOSCOW - Russian president, Vladimir Putin, meets Turkish president, Tayyip Erdogan, in Moscow. GYMNICH - EU informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (to March 6).

BRUSSELS - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference following the first round of talks on the future EU, UK ties with his British counterpart David Frost - 1500 GMT BRUSSELS - European commissioner for trade speaks at conference on "A changing Europe in a changing world" - 0850 GMT

BRUSSELS - European commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton at conference on "Ensuring industrial leadership in fast evolving value chains" - 1030 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speech at Business Europe conference in Brussels - 0830 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Fran Zimmerman's speaks at conference on "Implementing the Green Deal in partnership with industry" - 1315 GMT. BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentling speaks at conference on "Delivering the reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union" - 1415 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Valid Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels - 1515 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at conference in Brussels - 1530 GMT. MOSCOW – 67th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15). LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks.

VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 6 BRUSSELS - The EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, meets with the EU Council president, Charles Michel, following the first round of talks on the EU-UK future ties - 1000 GMT. bed0baf2-b47b-4bbc-8c23-3f85aad9bd1f DUBLIN - European trade commissioner, Phil Hogan, speaks at conference on EU Trade amidst global uncertainty - 0930 GMT.

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 8 GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 9 HOUSTON, United States - Global energy ministers and executives from the world's largest oil producers meet in Houston March 9-13 to discuss factors affecting oil and gas, electricity and power markets (to Mar. 13) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 10 STRASBOURG, France - Vice presidents of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, present the EU's industrial Strategy, the SME strategy, the Single Market Barriers Report and the Single Market Enforcement Action Plan in Strasbourg.

DA NANG - Vietnam hosts ASEAN economic ministers' retreat in Da Nang (to Mar. 13). DA NANG - Vietnam host ASEAN European Union business summit in Da Nang (to Mar. 13).

TIBET – 61st anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 LONDON - Britain's new finance minister, Rishi Sunak, announces the country's first post-Brexit budget.

STRASBOURG, France - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 13

** PRAGUE - Foreign ministers from the four Visegrad Group countries - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - meet in Prague with their colleague from Germany, Heiko Maas. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS - European and Indian leaders meet for India-European Union summit. India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, is due to attend.

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15 ** STOCKHOLM - Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmair travels to Sweden as part of a tour to various European Union capitals, ahead of Germany's presiding the EU council in the second half of 2020 (Mar. 17). PHOENIX, United States - The 11th Democratic presidential debate to be held in Phoenix.

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 16 LJUBLJANA - OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia 2020. HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17 SARAJEVO - The Prince of Wales will visit the capital of Sarajevo and pay respect to the victims of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, marking the 25 anniversary of the genocide (to Mar.18).

KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC finance and central banks deputies' meeting in Malaysia (to Mar. 19). DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to bolster ties.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 NICOSIA - Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to visit Cyprus, their first joint visit to the island (to Mar. 21). BRUSSELS - Vice president of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the EU's 2020 action plan on human rights. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 KUALA LUMPUR - APEC-finance and central banks deputies' meeting.

EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 23 GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24

** PITTSBURGH, PA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosts G7 foreign ministers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (to Mar. 25). BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy".

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers meeting (to Mar. 27). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the Eastern Partnership post-2020. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26 BUDAPEST - Deputy Prime minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba to visit Budapest. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 27

TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 MALI - National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31 ATHENS - OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2020.

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 5 RIYADH - The World Economic Forum, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's G20 Secretariat, is convening the most relevant leaders from government, business and civil society for a Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (to April 6).

ARMENIA - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6

DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian assembly election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 20

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to Apr. 21). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump welcome King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain to the White House, for a state visit to the United States.

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

