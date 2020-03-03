10 injured as auto with school kids overturns in Ludhiana

Ten children on the way to exam centre in Model Town were injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned near the police lines. The accident took place when the autorickshaw was on the way from school to exam centre and it overturned.

The children were students belonging to SMD School in Jasiyya and were being taken on auto for examination at the centre in Model Town. The auto-rickshaw driver has also been injured severely in the incident as well. The injured were rushed to DMC Hospital.

ASI Surjit Singh and ASI Manjeet Singh, who were stationed near Pavilion arrived at the scene and rushed the children to the hospital in their official Ertiga vehicle. One of the parents of the injured children told ANI, "I had dropped off my child to school. It was the school's responsibility to drop the children to the exam centre in Model Town and bring them back."

When asked about who is at fault, he said, "It is the fault of the school as so many kids should not have been seated inside an auto-rickshaw." (ANI)

