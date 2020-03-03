Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 injured as auto with school kids overturns in Ludhiana

Ten children on the way to exam centre in Model Town were injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned near the police lines.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ludhiana (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:46 IST
10 injured as auto with school kids overturns in Ludhiana
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ten children on the way to exam centre in Model Town were injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned near the police lines. The accident took place when the autorickshaw was on the way from school to exam centre and it overturned.

The children were students belonging to SMD School in Jasiyya and were being taken on auto for examination at the centre in Model Town. The auto-rickshaw driver has also been injured severely in the incident as well. The injured were rushed to DMC Hospital.

ASI Surjit Singh and ASI Manjeet Singh, who were stationed near Pavilion arrived at the scene and rushed the children to the hospital in their official Ertiga vehicle. One of the parents of the injured children told ANI, "I had dropped off my child to school. It was the school's responsibility to drop the children to the exam centre in Model Town and bring them back."

When asked about who is at fault, he said, "It is the fault of the school as so many kids should not have been seated inside an auto-rickshaw." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

To check monopoly in transport sector: Pb to issue 5,000 new mini bus permits to youth

Under fire from the opposition over the alleged transport mafia operating in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced 5,000 new mini bus permits for youth and 2,000 extra route permits, aimed to check monopoly ...

Heavy rains lash Kolkata, parts of south Bengal

Thunderclouds, aided by a trough over Gangetic West Bengal, triggered heavy showers in parts of Kolkata and several districts across south Bengal on Tuesday evening. The thunderclouds were formed at a height of 5.8 km from the ground level,...

''Will bring to SC''s notice violations by K''taka on Mahadayi''

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the state government will bring to the Supreme Courts notice violations of its order by Karnataka at the Kalsa-Bhanduri project on Mahadayi river. Three riparian states -- Goa, Maharashtra an...

EU Commission head says Europe stands by Greece amidst refugee crisis

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday voiced support for Greeces efforts to safeguard its borders amidst a build-up of thousands of migrants after Turkey opened its borders to let them through to Europe.The situation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020