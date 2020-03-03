Left Menu
Plagiarism case: Prashant Kishor's bail plea transferred to Sessions court

Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor did not get any relief from a court here on Wednesday in a case related to alleged plagiarism in his 'Baat Bihar ki' campaign.

Prashant Kishor (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor did not get any relief from a court here on Wednesday in a case related to alleged plagiarism in his 'Baat Bihar ki' campaign. The anticipatory bail application filed by Prashant Kishor has been transferred from the District Judge's court for hearing in the court of Sessions Judge. The court, however, has not granted "no coercive action" order.

Last month, an FIR had been registered against Kishor in Patna after allegations of plagiarism in his 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign. The FIR had been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Patliputra police station.

The FIR had been registered by Shashwat Gautam. In his complaint, Gautam alleged he was working on a similar project, which was supposed to be launched in near future.

Besides Kishor, Gautam has also named one Osama in his complaint. He alleged that Osama was working with him on the said project before he resigned from the job. (ANI)

