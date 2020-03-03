Produce documentary on avoiding use of plastic:HC advices govt

The Madras High Court on Tuesday suggested that the Tamil Nadu Films Division and Department of Information and Technology produce a documentary, creating awareness among public on avoiding plastic, like the statutory warning issued in the case of consuming alcohol and smoking. The division bench, comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and P T Asha made the suggestion after going through the compliance report filed by the state government on implementing its earlier order.

It directed all government departments, including the state Pollution Control Board, to work in co-ordination and ensure that plastic use is eradicated completely. The court had upheld the Government Order, banning use of plastic and directed the state to give up the practice of supplying Aavin milk in plastic covers and follow the old method of using bottles or any other means.

The bench also made another suggestion that educational institutes conduct competitions to explore the evil affects of using plastic and directed that students be appointed as 'Brand Ambassadors' on rotation, more particularly those studying in government Schools. It also directed the Government and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to issue a circular to all temples to inform devotees (by exhibiting it in the Notice Board and conspicuous places,more particularly at the entrance of the place of worship) not to carry plastic bags in temples.

Similar instructions may be placed in front of churches, mosques and darghas, the bench said. Shops selling offerings in places of worship should be instructed about using traditional storage materials like baskets, paper bags, jute bags, plantain or other leaves, the court said.

The state government had banned single use plastics on January 1, 2019. The bench had on January 8 directed the government to list the steps it had taken to implement a complete ban on all kinds of plastic products and not just single-use plastics.

PTI COR APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.