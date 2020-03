France says Syrian govt, Russia likely committing war crimes in Idlib

France's foreign minister on Tuesday accused the Syrian government and Russia of probably carrying out war crimes in their offensive in northwestern Syrian and said Paris would document them.

"The offensive by the Syrian government is made possible by Russian air support and marked by systematic violations of human rights," Jean-Yves Le Drian told lawmakers. "It's for this reason that I say... that we consider today that these violations are possibly liable to being considered war crimes and we will document them."

