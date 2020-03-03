France says Syrian govt, Russia likely committing war crimes in Idlib
France's foreign minister on Tuesday accused the Syrian government and Russia of probably carrying out war crimes in their offensive in northwestern Syrian and said Paris would document them.
"The offensive by the Syrian government is made possible by Russian air support and marked by systematic violations of human rights," Jean-Yves Le Drian told lawmakers. "It's for this reason that I say... that we consider today that these violations are possibly liable to being considered war crimes and we will document them."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Syrian
- France
- Russia
- Paris
- JeanYves Le Drian
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Syrian forces seize most of Aleppo province, on eve of Turkey
Trump calls for Russia to stop backing Syrian 'atrocities'
Syrian forces consolidate control of Aleppo, pledge to eradicate remaining insurgents
Storm Dennis wreaks havoc across UK, parts of France
France's Alstom confirms talks to buy Bombardier Transport