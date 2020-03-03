Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward SEC's power to recover ill-gotten gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:41 IST
U.S. Supreme Court leans toward SEC's power to recover ill-gotten gains

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared inclined to back the Securities and Exchange Commission's power to use federal courts to force defendants to surrender profits obtained through fraud as part of its enforcement of investor-protection laws. The nine justices heard an appeal by California couple Charles Liu and Xin Wang contesting a 2016 civil action brought against them by the SEC in federal court. They were ordered to disgorge almost $27 million, the same amount they raised from foreign investors to build a cancer treatment center that was never built.

Conservative and liberal justices were skeptical of the challengers' bid to strip the SEC of its disgorgement power in federal courts, although some suggested that limits should be imposed. Disgorgement, part of the SEC's civil enforcement arsenal, is aimed at passing on funds acquired in a fraudulent scheme to the original investors. The agency said in a court filing that in fiscal year 2019 it collected $1.5 billion in disgorgements and penalties and paid $1.2 billion to harmed investors.

President Donald Trump's administration, defending the SEC in the case, said that depriving courts of the ability to order disgorgement would hurt defrauded investors and the securities industry. "Most obviously, forbidding courts to order disgorgement in SEC suits would make it easier for wrongdoers to keep their ill-gotten gains, thereby reducing the deterrent effect of the current remedial scheme," the administration said in court papers.

The defendants argued that the U.S. Congress has never given the SEC authority to seek disgorgement, and that it is a form of punishment that courts cannot impose for the SEC. On Tuesday, the justices seemed to disagree, instead suggesting that disgorgement is a remedy that courts may order - apart from fines or damages - in the interest of fairness.

Many of their questions related to whether courts need specific instructions to prevent excessive awards or to ensure the proceeds are returned to harmed investors. Liu and Wang had raised the money from 50 foreign investors who participated on the understanding that they would be able to obtain U.S. visas. Under the federal EB-5 visa program, wealthy foreigners can access visas in exchange for investing at least $500,000 in certain job-creating projects in the United States.

Liu and Wang transferred millions of dollars to their personal accounts and the center was never built, according to U.S. authorities. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2018 upheld the disgorgement finding in the case.

The Supreme Court in 2017 put time limits on the ability of the SEC to seek disgorgement, ruling unanimously that it is subject to a five-year statute of limitations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

French TV apologises to Italy for 'Corona Pizza' gag

A French television channel apologised to Italy on Tuesday for airing a mock advert for corona pizza in which a coughing chef hacks green phlegm onto Italys national dish. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio slammed the 10-second gag on ...

Slovenia swears in anti-migrant party boss as PM

The leader of an anti-migrant party was sworn in as prime minister of Slovenia on Tuesday, despite a street protest and warnings that he could push an anti-democratic agenda. Fifty-two MPs out of 90 voted to approve Janez Jansa -- who has l...

Team Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal dead at 40: team

Paris, Mar 3 AFP Nicolas Portal, the sports director of British cycling outfit Team Ineos, died suddenly at his home in Andorra aged 40, his team said on TuesdayPortal took part in the Tour de France six times as a rider and retired in 2010...

IAEA chief demands 'clarifications' on Iran's nuclear programme

The head of the UNs atomic watchdog on Tuesday sounded the alarm at Irans cooperation with the agency and demanded clarifications over an undeclared site in Tehran where uranium particles were found late last year. It comes on the same day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020