Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC allows pleas against RBI circular barring banks from providing services related to cryptocurrency

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:30 IST
SC allows pleas against RBI circular barring banks from providing services related to cryptocurrency

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a batch of pleas challenging the 2018 circular of the Reserve Bank of India which had prohibited banks and financial institutions from providing services with relation to cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of currency units and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

"We have allowed the writ petitions," a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said while pronouncing the verdict. According to the April 6, 2018 circular, the entities regulated by the RBI are prohibited from "providing any service in relation to virtual currencies including those of transfer or receipt of money in accounts relating to the purchase or sale of virtual currencies"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle despite Fed cut; resurgent Biden boosts U.S. futures

Asian shares struggled to find their footing on Wednesday and bonds held stunning gains, as an emergency rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve seemed to stoke rather than soothe fears over the coronavirus widening global economic fallout.T...

Corona effect: Google cancels I/O developer conference

Day after turning the Google Cloud Next 20 physical event to an online-only event, Google is canceling its annual IO developer conference which was scheduled to be held from May 12-14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California. The announc...

Crew member of ship moved to Cuttack hospital over suspected Coronavirus

In a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, a crew member of a cargo ship was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday after he developed symptoms of fever and sore throat, informed Paradip Port Trust Chairman Rinkesh Roy t...

HC dismisses plea challenging compensation announced by Delhi govt for riot victims, says nothing wrong with amount.

HC dismisses plea challenging compensation announced by Delhi govt for riot victims, says nothing wrong with amount....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020