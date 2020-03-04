Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-IMF deal seen as only way out for Lebanon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 12:30 IST
ANALYSIS-IMF deal seen as only way out for Lebanon
Prime Minister Hassan Diab (file photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@alain_n_aoun)

The Lebanese government must swallow its misgivings and reach a rescue deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or risk economic implosion and further turmoil, economists, diplomats, and politicians said.

Privately, some government officials acknowledge that an IMF bailout is the most logical solution to Lebanon's economic crisis, according to a source familiar with ongoing discussions. But to get such a rescue program in place, the new government would have to overcome the objections of Hezbollah, the powerful Iranian-backed power broker in Prime Minister Hassan Diab's cabinet and its Christian and Shi'ite allies, who are concerned about the austerity measures an IMF rescue would involve.

As Lebanon's financial crisis drags on and government revenues dwindle, the bill to rescue the country is rising. Former economy minister and ex-vice central bank governor Nasser Saidi estimate the economy will need $30 billion, and an additional $25 billion to recapitalize a banking system in hock to the state. "Lebanon needs external liquidity both for the balance of payments but also for the government," Saidi said. "That's why the external package and the IMF reform program which comes with all the associated reforms which we need is so necessary".

A $1.2 billion payment on a Eurobond is falling due on March 9 and even though Lebanon is widely expected to restructure its foreign-currency-denominated debt that is unlikely to be enough to deal with the total debt burden, economists and analysts say. The IMF has estimated that Lebanon's public debt would reach 155% of gross domestic product by the end of 2019, one of the biggest debt burdens in the world.

Any move to restructure will further pressurize local banks, which after years of funneling their deposits to the state, have exposure to Lebanese sovereign debt that stands at almost twice their capital base. The government could look at forcing depositors to take losses as another way to alleviate its burden. But the Lebanese banking system has been built on attracting deposits from overseas and grabbing such cash would make it more difficult for Lebanon to attract hard currency in the future.

The banks have already seen deposits drain away, despite effectively imposing capital controls on ordinary savers, and urgently need to restock their balance sheets. Lebanon hired U.S. investment bank Lazard and law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP last week as advisers.

But with inflation shooting up to 30%, the pound depreciating by 40% since October and the number of jobless rising every day, analysts say only a full IMF deal will unlock the tens of billions of dollars Lebanon now needs. "The IMF opens doors to international assistance. An IMF program is inevitable", said Toufic Gaspard, a former government and central bank economist.

"It's likely Hezbollah will eventually accept an IMF plan because they have no other option. The alternative will be serious political and economic crises". The government said it was working its rescue plan without resorting to an IMF program and was only seeking IMF technical assistance.

A senior Hezbollah official said that terms required by any IMF bailout would spark social unrest. "The position is not towards the Fund as an international financial institution but on the terms offered to Lebanon because they will lead to a popular revolution," Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters.

"Our position is against this type of program and not against the Fund as an organization." The IMF declined to comment, referring instead to a statement from last week when it said its staff had held five days of "very informative and productive" talks with Lebanese authorities and stood ready to provide further technical advice as the Lebanese government formulated its economic reform plans.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton declined to comment. Lazard was not immediately available to comment. PLAN B?

Some analysts argue Hezbollah will have to relent because its Shi'ite constituency, especially those who pad the public payroll, will be among the worst hit by an economic collapse – and because the IMF is the only alternative to that risky outcome. "Unless the right, responsible decisions are made, there's a big collapse coming and it's unknown what will come out of it: will it be same Lebanon or a different Lebanon?," said Alain Aoun, a senior member of the Christian Free Patriotic Movement party, a Hezbollah ally.

"The price for the Lebanese system will be very high, bigger than just a change of government," said Aoun, adding that so far no party had presented a credible alternative to an IMF program. Hezbollah's Fadallah did not respond to a question about an IMF program being the only way to avoid economic disaster.

Corruption and bad governance are seen as root causes of Lebanon's problems and the crisis, which has seen street protests against the ruling elite, represents the most serious threat to the country's stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. An attempt by the previous government to raise revenues by taxing WhatsApp calls ignited mass demonstrations that eventually prompted it to resign. An IMF bailout, which would require structural reforms, could, however, unlock funds from other sources.

European donors led by France, which has led previous efforts to ensure Lebanon's solvency and stability, have held up an $11 billion package of loans for infrastructure agreed in 2018 because there has been no serious effort to reform the economy. Western diplomats said they have avoided calling for Lebanon to seek IMF assistance, saying that it must be a Lebanese decision but stressed that any Western emergency funding for Lebanon would only come as part of an IMF program.

They said Lebanese officials face an uphill struggle to persuade donors -- who have coughed up billions of dollars in aid in the past -- to believe in their willingness to implement a reform plan on their own. "If they don't think they need the IMF they need to navigate the waters differently but they don't have a plan B," said one of the diplomats. "You're talking to a person who is about to drown".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Delhi HC chief justice to hear riot victims' plea seeking lodging FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches on March 6.

SC asks Delhi HC chief justice to hear riot victims plea seeking lodging FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches on March 6....

All int'l flights to be screened for COVID-19; 28 positive cases so far in India: Health minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected so far in India and announced that all international flights and passengers will now have to undergo screening, and not just the 12 co...

SC directs trial court to ensure presence of absconding Nithyananda in rape case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a trial court in Ramanagara district of Karnataka to ensure the presence of absconding self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda to face trial in a 2010 rape case. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde ...

SRM Institute of Hotel Management Bags Most Preferred Hotel Management Institute Award from ASSOCHAM for 2020, 2nd in a Row

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Chennai based SRM Institute of Hotel Management SRM IHM, part of the prestigious SRM University has been recognized as The Most Preferred Hotel Management Institute for the year 2020 by ASSOCHAM. The Hon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020