Man gets 10 years RI for abduction, sexual assault on teen

  • Karimnagar
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:36 IST
Karimnagar (Telangana) Mar 4(PTI): The First Additional Sessions Court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for abducting and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The judge Dr Sunnam Srinivas Reddy pronounced the verdict after examining 11 witnesses, and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

According to the prosecution, the 32-year-old accused from Prakasham district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was working as a labourer in Karimnagar town. In April 2014, he kidnapped the girl studying in standard XII while she was on her way to a nearby temple and sexually assaulted her.

On a complaint from the victim's mother, police arrested the accused and registered a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act..

