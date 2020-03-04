Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece uses tear gas on migrants at border as row with Turkey worsens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:37 IST
Greece uses tear gas on migrants at border as row with Turkey worsens
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Greek security forces used tear gas and water cannon on Wednesday against hundreds of migrants trying to cross the border from Turkey, as Athens and Ankara accused each other of lying about what was happening.

More than 10,000 migrants have been trying to breach the border since Turkey said last Thursday it would no longer abide by a 2016 deal with the European Union to halt illegal migration flows to Europe in return for billions of euros in aid. Turkish officials said Greek forces had killed a migrant on the border on Wednesday, a claim denied by Greece.

Plumes of black smoke drifted above the Kastanies border crossing as Greek soldiers fired warning shots in the air. A Reuters witness saw teargas canisters being thrown from the Turkish side of the border toward Greek police over high razor wire. The Greek government later released a video it said showed Turkish border guards were firing the canisters.

Greece and the EU accuse Turkey of deliberately encouraging the migrants to attempt to cross the border as a way of pressuring Brussels into offering more money or supporting Ankara's geopolitical aims in the Syrian conflict. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and faces another influx from an upsurge in fighting in northwest Syria, says the EU is not providing anything like enough help to deal with the scale of the migrant crisis.

Turkish officials said Greek forces had killed a migrant and wounded five others on Wednesday at the border, prompting Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas to say: "Turkey is disseminating fake news... I dismiss this categorically." Greece similarly denied a Turkish claim on Tuesday that its forces had killed three migrants at the border.

Video footage on Wednesday showed migrants carrying an injured comrade away from the border. It was unclear how he had been hurt. HUMAN RIGHTS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told lawmakers of his ruling AK Party in Ankara on Wednesday that Greece, and the EU generally, must "act in line with the Human Rights Declaration and respect the migrants arriving on their land". EU leaders on Tuesday pledged 700 million euros to help Greece handle the migrant crisis and urged Turkey to hold up its end of the 2016 accord.

They fear a repeat of the 2015-16 migrant crisis, when more than a million migrants came to western Europe via Turkey and the Balkans, straining European security and welfare services and boosting support for far-right parties. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his tough anti-immigrant stance, said 130,000 migrants had already passed the Greek border from Turkey and that they must be stopped as far south as possible. It was unclear how he arrived at that figure, which is much higher than any previously mentioned.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov of Bulgaria, which also shares a land border with Turkey, called after talks with EU officials on Wednesday for renewed dialogue with Ankara on how to handle the migrants and shore up regional stability. An unknown number of migrants have also arrived on Lesbos and other Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast in the past week, though choppy seas discouraged sailings for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

A navy ship docked at Lesbos port will take in 508 migrants who have arrived since March 2 once they have been identified, a Greek coastguard official said. He did not say where the ship would take them. Hussein, in a group of about 100 migrants who arrived in Lesbos four days ago and has been camping on the shore, said he left Afghanistan with his 17-year-old brother a month ago and crossed Iran and Turkey before reaching the island by dinghy.

"Our future is going to be bright because I am an educated person so I don't need much help. I want to complete my education and then I will need a job," he told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Major sports events hit by Coronavirus around the world

Here are the following international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus....

Textile industry captains meet Commerce Secretary, take up

Captains of the textile industry in Coimbatore and nearby regions on Wednesday met Union Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan and discussed various export-related issues. During the meeting held at nearby Tiruppur, issues like anti-dumping duty...

Coronavirus: Bollywood ups its safety game

On the set and off it too, Bollywood is taking precautions in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases with some filmmakers saying they are being careful while choosing outdoor shooting locations and others upping hygiene levels b...

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Budgam

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dooniwara area, following information about the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020