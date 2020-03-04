KN Ramachandran, ex-AIADMK MP, gets 7 yrs jail in bank fraud case

A special MP/MLA court in Chennai on Wednesday convicted and sentenced former AIADMK MP KN Ramachandran and two others guilty in connection with a bank fraud case. Special Court Judge T Lingeswaran convicted and sentenced Ramachandran and his son KN Ramachandran to seven years imprisonment and Rs 1.1 crore fine each.

The bank manager, identified as Thiyagarajan, was convicted and sentenced to undergo five years of imprisonment and Rs 13.10 lacks fine. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which probed the case, the three were allegedly involved in bribery and defrauding a central bank to the tune of Rs 20 crore. (ANI)

