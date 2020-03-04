Left Menu
Development News Edition

Namibia minister rules out evacuation of its citizens stuck in China

Namibia minister rules out evacuation of its citizens stuck in China
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Health and Social Services Minister Kalumbi Shangula said that Namibia does not have the isolation capacity for 500 Namibians who are still in lockdown in China due to coronavirus outbreak, according to a media report by Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

"The evacuation process might expose both the evacuees and the evacuating teams during the process, calling the exercise an irresponsible move that would be blamed on Government should the virus finds its way into the country," the NBC report quoted Shangula giving a statement in the National Assembly.

The Health Minister said that the thought of evacuating Namibians might have raised from South Africa's announcement that it will evacuate its citizens who are in China. Adding on he said that Namibia is controlling the situation based on its own circumstances.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said that the ministry has received a report on March 2, indicating that China has reported a further drop in the number of new cases recorded.

She said that not evacuating students does not mean that the government is not concerned about its citizens who are stuck in China rather the government is concerned about the whole nation by treating the situation with caution and is considering the safety of the entire nation.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Nervy British lawmakers sweat over coronavirus reaching parliament

Britains 19th-century parliamentary palace and its hundreds of grand offices and wood-panelled meeting rooms are ill-equipped to deal with the global outbreak of coronavirus, according to some worried lawmakers working inside the building. ...

US STOCKS-Wall St surges after Biden's surprise Super Tuesday lead

Wall Street surged on Wednesday, with healthcare stocks providing the biggest boost after Joe Biden overtook Bernie Sanders to become the new front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. The benchmark SP 500 rose for...

OPEC+ panel gets no Russian agreement for deeper oil cuts - sources

A panel of several ministers from OPEC, Russia and other producers failed on Wednesday to clinch an agreement about whether to make additional oil output cuts to prop up tumbling crude prices, an OPEC source said.The source said Russia, whi...

Rahul visits Delhi's riot-affected areas; police keep vigil to restore confidence among people

Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress leaders on Wednesday visited a school gutted in communal clashes and interacted with affected people in northeast Delhi where police continued to maintain a tight vigil to restore confidence among resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020