SC to set up vacation bench during 7-day Holi break to hear urgent matters

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a vacation bench for the seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will not be on the day of Holi but during the week.

Till now, the apex court had a vacation bench during the summer break of nearly two months. The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing..

