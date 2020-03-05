Left Menu
Charges framed against UP BJP MLA in 2008 provocative speech case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:08 IST
Charges framed against UP BJP MLA in 2008 provocative speech case

A local court here framed charges against BJP MLA Sangeet Som on Thursday after appearing in a case in which he allegedly gave a provocative speech against former Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray in 2008. Special Judge Ram Sudh Singh framed charges against Som under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code and fixed April 15 for further hearing in the case.

According to Anil Jindal, a lawyer who represents the Sardhana BJP legislator, police had registered a case against Som on April 13, 2008 for allegedly giving a provocative speech against Thackeray at a public meeting in Katauli town on the day. The case was registered after Shiv Sena activist Lalit Mohan Sharma lodged a complaint.

Som also appeared in a second case for blocking a road in 2009 that the court adjourned till April 15..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

