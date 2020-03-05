Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs AAP govt to review 'free sewer scheme' in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:01 IST
NGT directs AAP govt to review 'free sewer scheme' in Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the AAP government in Delhi on Thursday to review its "free sewer scheme", saying such a policy is contrary to the basic tenets of civic life. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the approach of the Delhi government in preventing the discharge of untreated sewage and pollutants in the Yamuna was against the concern for environment and the rule of law.

The continued huge pollution of the river could certainly be attributed to governance deficit and an absence of sound management practices, it said. The tribunal said there was no adequate sewage connectivity in Delhi and sewage charges were not being collected on account of the Mukhyamantri Free Sewer scheme.

"Such a policy is certainly contrary to the basic tenets of civic life and the fundamental duties of the authorities in-charge to deter pollution of the environment. There may be no objection to freeship if, in spite of freeship, the administration discharges basic obligations to prevent discharge of untreated sewage into water bodies, which is not happening," the bench said. The tribunal said poor people were the worst victims as they were the most vulnerable and neither a citizen was required to pay for treatment of sewage nor the state was able to ensure such treatment from its own resources.

"Resources of the state are not meant to help a polluter. Pollution remains unabated, which seriously affects the rights of the citizens to a clean environment. It is better to provide a clean environment and recover the cost of remedying the pollution than declaring free sewage treatment and not treating the sewage," the bench said. The NGT also took note of the observations of the Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC), which said lakhs of residents of unsewered colonies continued to release their sewage into drains, caused pollution and did not pay anything as sewerage charges.

"It is questionable whether households should be exempt from paying sewerage charges despite polluting the drains and ultimately the ground water and the river. Whether the state should subsidise polluters and ought not the 'Polluters Pay' principle apply are moot points, which the YMC cannot address, but these are highlighted as they affect the basic tenets of civic life and the fundamental duties of the authorities in charge to deter pollution of the environment," the committee had said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced free sewer connections for the residents of the national capital if they applied for one before March 31.

Under the "Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Yojna", nearly 2.31 lakh people who do not have a sewer connection will benefit, Kejriwal had said, adding that it will also prevent the flow of untreated sewer into the Yamuna. The scheme will cover 787 colonies where sewer lines have been laid.

"In some areas where sewer lines have been laid, some people do not have these connections. The Delhi cabinet has decided to provide free connections by waiving all charges," the chief minister had said. The Delhi government will bear the entire cost of the new connections and an average household will save Rs 15,000 on this account, he had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Videos

Latest News

More luxury brands postpone fashion shows worldwide due to coronavirus

More luxury houses are postponing fashion shows around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread to dozens of countries.Italian brands Giorgio Armani and Versace said on Thursday they were putting off fashion shows for t...

Head constable dies in accident; UP CM announces ex gratia

A head constable died after being hit by a truck in neighbouring Fatehpur district on Thursday, police said. Jagroop, 51, was standing on the road near Nanamau village under Bakewar police station area along side a seized truck laden with a...

Four dead, 22 injured in Karachi building collapse

At least four persons were killed and 22 others injured when a five-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi on Thursday, according to media reports. The building collapsed in the citys Gulbahar area and rescue operations were under...

Trivendra greeted for landmark announcement on Gairsain

A day after Trivendra Singh Rawat made the landmark announcement about Gairsain being made Uttarakhands summer capital, locals gathered in hordes near the assembly premises here on Thursday to accord a grand reception to the chief minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020