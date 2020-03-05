HC refuses to transfer of trial in acid attack case

Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to transfer the trial in an acid attack case from Krishnagiri to Chennai but ordered police to provide security to the victim who allegedly feared a life-threat from the accused. Justice GK Ilantheriyan, dismissing a plea of the victim from Krishnagiri district seeking to transfer the case from Krishnagiri Mahila Court to Chennai Mahila Court, directed the inspector of Gurubarapalli police station in Krishnagiri to provide adequate protection to the girl when she is examined before the trial court.

The petitioner was attacked with acid due to love failure. Justice Ilantheriyan, in his order, said,"Considering the facts and circumstance of the case that all the witnesses are residing within the jurisdiction of the Krishnagiri court and that it is difficult for the prosecution to prove the case if it was transferred to the other district." Therefore, he said, this court is not inclined to transfer the case.

However, the authorities are directed to provide adequate security to the victim. A complaint with regard to the acid attack was made to the police who registered a case under sections 307, 450 and 326(a) IPC.

Investigation was completed and charge sheet filed before the Krishnagiri Mahila Court which was taken on file by the Sessions Judge, Mahila Court, Krishnagiri. When the petition came up for hearing, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the police were ready to give protection to the victim at the time of examination before the trial court.

Also, it was submitted that there was no proof to show that the petitioner faced a threat and that no complaint was lodged in this regard..

