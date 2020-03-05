Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honeytrap case: accused remanded in Indore police's custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 23:48 IST
Honeytrap case: accused remanded in Indore police's custody

A 31-year-old man, accused in the infamous `honeytrap case' that came to light last year, was on Thursday sent in police custody here for two days. Abhishek Thakur alias Chintu is acccused of trying to blackmail an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) after shooting his video with a woman and demanding Rs 3 crore.

District prosecution officer Mohammad Akram Sheikh said that Thakur, who was in judicial custody in Bhopal after arrest in the honeytrap case, was produced in a local court. The Indore police sought his custodial interrogation in connection with the case registered on the basis of the complaint of the IMC official, which the court granted.

In September, five women and a man were arrested from Indore and Bhopal for allegedly running a honeytrap and blackmailing racket..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Ten killed in Gaza after bakery fire sweeps through packed market

At least 10 people, including six children, were killed on Thursday when a bakery fire swept through a crowded market in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, health officials said.Some 60 others were injured in the fire, of whom 14 were in cri...

England to register COVID-19 as "notifiable disease" - BBC (March 4)

England will formally register COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, as notifiable, BBC reported httpswww.bbc.comnewsbusiness-51730412 on Wednesday.To mitigate the impact on businesses, we will register COVID19 as a notifiable ...

Yes Bank placed under moratorium; RBI supersedes board

In a rare move, capital-starved Yes Bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board. Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loa...

Concerned by coronavirus outbreak, UAE advises against travel abroad

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday urged its citizens and other residents to avoid travelling abroad because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Authorities in the Gulf state, which has reported at least 27 coronavirus cases, may o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020