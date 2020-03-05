Honeytrap case: accused remanded in Indore police's custody

A 31-year-old man, accused in the infamous `honeytrap case' that came to light last year, was on Thursday sent in police custody here for two days. Abhishek Thakur alias Chintu is acccused of trying to blackmail an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) after shooting his video with a woman and demanding Rs 3 crore.

District prosecution officer Mohammad Akram Sheikh said that Thakur, who was in judicial custody in Bhopal after arrest in the honeytrap case, was produced in a local court. The Indore police sought his custodial interrogation in connection with the case registered on the basis of the complaint of the IMC official, which the court granted.

In September, five women and a man were arrested from Indore and Bhopal for allegedly running a honeytrap and blackmailing racket..

