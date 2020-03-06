Fed's Kaplan says he will be assessing plan to curtail bond purchases

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday that he will be reviewing whether the Fed ought to continue with its plan to curtail bond purchases and repo operations this spring, after the Fed earlier this week delivered an emergency rate cut to soften the impact of a slowdown due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"I would not at this point talk about making changes to that plan, but I think we will have to continue to monitor it and assess it, and we have time to do that," he told reporters after an event at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. (Writing by Ann Saphir in Chicago Editing by Leslie Adler Editing by Leslie Adler)

