Nigeria: 19 Boko Haram insurgents and 3 soldiers killed during Damboa attack

The Nigerian Army has said that 3 soldiers and 19 other Boko Haram insurgents were killed during the attack of Damboa in Borno State on Wednesday, according to a media report by Daily Post.

The statement was released on Thursday by the spokesman of Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, who said that 4 of the soldiers are also wounded in the attack on troops of 25 Task Force Brigade by Boko Haram.

The wounded soldiers in the attack have been evacuated to a military medical facility for immediate and effective treatment.

"The encounter which lasted over an hour witnessed one of the most debilitating defeats of the Boko Haram criminals in a single encounter since the turn of the year,"said Iliyasu.

Colonel Aminu Iliyasu further said that the gun-wielding criminals were on trucks accompanied by foot soldiers when they attempted to attack the troops.

The troops responded very quickly in alliance with the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Speaking further, Colonel Iliyasu said that troops have recovered the bodies of 19 Boko Haram criminals in Damboa after the battle while many others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said, "the gallant troops captured from the Boko Haram criminals five AK 47 Rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun and one Rocket Propelled Gun tube."

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has congratulated the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for the victory against the insurgents.

He also assured the residents of Damboa and the North East that troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are there to protect the lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens.

