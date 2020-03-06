Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir to 7-day custodial interrogation
A Delhi court Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast Delhi
Duty Magistrate Rakesh Kumar passed the order after he was produced before him by Delhi Police which said that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth larger conspiracy, Tahir's advocate Mukesh Kalia said
Tahir was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
