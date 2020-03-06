Man gets two years in jail for flashing at girl

A court here on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man to two years' jail term for indecently exposing himself before a girl at Tilak Nagar railway station in the city in 2018. Sessions judge S J Gharat found Wasim Shaikh, the accused, guilty under IPC section 354-A (sexual harassment).

The 17-year-old complainant, a std 12th student, told the court during her testimony that on March 18, 2018, she had gone to meet the representative of a computer course centre located near the Tilak Nagar station. Shaikh, who was urinating nearby, flashed (exposed himself indecently) at her and then came upto her from behind and touched her inappropriately, she told the court.

When she raised alarm, people caught hold of Shaikh and took him to Nehru Nagar police station where he was arrested..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.