Nigeria: FAAN warns staff to stay off Kaduna Airport road

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has asked its staff to stay off the road leading to Kaduna International Airport at early and late hours due to the current state of insecurity on the route, according to a news report by 'TheCable'.

The airport road has become unsafe because of the several activities of gunmen.

Dali D. J., assistant manager of FAAN has signed an internal memo on March 2, stating that the staff should avoid early or late movements in the road to the airport. It has been mentioned in the memo that a staff member of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other commuters were recently attacked on the route.

The memo read: "The current insecurity state around our airport axis/road cannot be overemphasized. The very recent attack on a FAAN staff and other commuters along the airport road close to NDA is a clear testimony. Hence it has become imperative to advise all airport staff to completely avoid early /late hours movement along the airport road."

"All FAAN departments are to adhere strictly to FAAN HQ early directive on duty roster. "Other agencies and companies in the airport are advised to take advantage of the NOTAM (notice to airman) issued by NAMA to avoid movement of staff along the airport road at late/very early hours of the day," noted in the memo.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.