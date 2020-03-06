Andhra Pradesh govt promotes, transfers several IPS officers

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued orders for promotions and transfers of several IPS officers. According to the government order, RK Meena was promoted as Additional DG, Srikanth was given the position of SIB chief, AS Khan was promoted as Marine Police Chief and while Nagendra Kumar was promoted as IG.

The other officers who were promoted include Raghurami Reddy as Intelligence Inspector General of Police (IG) and Vijay Kumar as Intelligence Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). Some officers were transferred as per the government order.

Harish Kumar Gupta is transferred as Police Recruitment Board Chairman. Vineet Brijlal was posted as Enforcement Director, he has been given additional charge as Prohibition and Excise Director. B Krishnarao was also transferred as commandant of Mangalagiri APSP and Gowtami Sali was transferred as additional SP Kurnool. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

