Maximum income limit increased in Telangana, says Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

In order to bring more poor people under the Below Poverty Line (BPL), the maximum income limit has been increased, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday. "The welfare programmes are being designed and implemented with utmost humanitarian perspective by the Telangana government to give security to the poor. To bring more poor people under the umbrella of BPL, the maximum income limit has been increased," Soundararajan said while speaking at the budget session 2020-21 to a joint session of the state Legislature and Council.

The Governor also stated that the situation in the state has improved from the time when the state was formed on June 2, 2014, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "In the initial days, the state faced severe power crisis and was reeling under severe regular power cuts. There was no minimum security for the lives of the poor and their livelihood. The entire farm sector was pushed into a crisis. The situation was so pathetic that thousands of farmers who were in despair and distress committed suicide," she said.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, the state has been moving forward with perfect planning, sincerity and commitment," Soundararajan added. Highlighting the farmer's issues after the state was formed, the Governor said, "Farmers had to struggle a lot to get investment to cultivate their crop. The situation was so grave that farmers used to raise private loans at exorbitant interest rates." (ANI)

