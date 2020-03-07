Delhi special court reserves order in CBI bribery case

A special court on Saturday reserved its order on the cognizance of the charge sheet filed in CBI bribery case, in which former special director Rakesh Asthana was recently given a clean chit. The premier probe agency had filed an FIR on October 15, 2018, against Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe from an accused probed by him in return for ensuring relief and had given a clean chit in the case.

The complaint was filed by Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana who was being probed by Asthana as part of a probe into money laundering by meat exporter, Moin Qureshi. Asthana and DSP Devender Kumar, who were arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet in the case since there was not enough evidence to make them an accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.