PM Modi lived in poverty, understands pain of poor people: Shahnawaz Hussain

National spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands poverty, he had lived in poverty.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Husain speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

National spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands poverty, he had lived in poverty. Talking to ANI, Hussain said: "PM Modi got emotional while interacting with one of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) because he understands the poverty and pains of poor people. He had lived in poverty. Medicines at low cost through PMBJP is very beneficial for the poor."

Earlier today, PM Modi got emotional after interacting with one of the beneficiaries of PMBJP who got paralysis attack a couple of years ago and is now recovering from the generic medicine provided under the scheme. The Centre celebrates March 7, 2019, as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' across India, for creating awareness and providing impetus on the use of generic medicines.

Commenting upon the Yes bank crisis, he said: "Rahul Gandhi should not play politics on Yes Bank crisis. Account-holders of Yes Bank should not panic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar have assured them that their money is safe. Govt is providing all the help to customers." RBI on Thursday said a "moratorium" has been imposed on Yes Bank stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital.

During the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Limited shall not, without the permission in writing of the Reserve Bank of India, make, in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs. 50,000 lying to his credit, in any savings, current or any other deposit account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

