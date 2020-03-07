Left Menu
Development News Edition

We take India-US trade relations for granted today but that wasn't the case always, says Jaishankar

Focusing on the role of business in New Delhi's foreign policy, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday said that the trade relations between India and the United States are being taken for granted today but the same was not the case earlier.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 15:22 IST
We take India-US trade relations for granted today but that wasn't the case always, says Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addressing the Global Business Summit in Delhi on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Focusing on the role of business in New Delhi's foreign policy, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday said that the trade relations between India and the United States are being taken for granted today but the same was not the case earlier. "Investment, supply chains, and trade make our neighbourhood foreign policy credible today. It creates a larger sense of regionalism and that I believe is a key to our rise and it helps to create connectivity which is central to that endeavour. If there is a sense today of an extended neighbourhood that is because of the economic connect whether it is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) or Gulf it's all about trade investment and services," Jaishankar at Global Business Summit.

"Our major power relationship is business-driven too. We today at this stage take India-US trade relations for granted but that was not always the quality of our relationship. Foreign policy is built on economic nuzzle and that is why key challenges related to it whether of connectivity, technology, the global architecture they are best addressed in partnership with business," he added. On being asked whether India is losing friends (in the world) or is the country just not able to explain to the foreigners what the rationale of certain decisions have been, the External Affairs Minister amused, "Maybe we are getting to know who our friends really are."

"I think there are two different issues here and I think that it is a kind of geopolitical assessment. There was a time when India was very defensive, our capabilities were less, risks were more, threats were higher, so we adopted the strategy of managing world but staying away," Jaishankar addressed. "Now, the nature of the world has changed. So as we become more capable, our confidence level grows, our interest in the world grows, their (foreigners) interest in us grows, we have to do the management but in a very different way. We have to engage everybody," he told the gathering while adding that the second issue is of a changing world and a changing India i.e. "we can't let governance challenges go unaddressed. It is not the mindset of this government."

Last month, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that India and the US had begun talks to move towards a Free Trade Agreement. Speaking at the conference organised to coincide with US President Donald Trump's visit to India, Goyal said: "I am delighted that both the leaders (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump) have decided to formally engage to move towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between these two big economies." "We'll hopefully close the first end of the limited engagement that we have already discussed and nearly finalised, Ambassador Lighthizer and I. We'll get into legal vetting and close that quickly," Goyal said referring to the current United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

He stated that US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India on February 24-25 has further enabled a productive engagement on the trade front. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Panghal enters quarters of Asian Olympic qualifiers

Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal 52kg advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-earned triumph over Mongolias Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the Asian Qualifiers to be just one win away from securing an Olympic berth, here on Saturday. The 23-year-...

Bandh observed by Hindu, Muslim outfits in Coimbatore

Hindu and Muslim outfits observed a dawn-to dusk bandh on Saturday to condemn the recent attack on a functionary of a saffron oufit and two mosques here. Almost all shops in the city downed shutters in response to the bandh call given by Hi...

IndiGo waives cancellation, rescheduling charges on bookings till Mar 31

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday announced waiving of cancellation and rescheduling charges on flight bookings till March 31 due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. The cancellation fee has been waived off on existin...

China reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad

About a quarter of Chinas new confirmed cases and almost all of those outside the epidemics epicenter in Wuhan originated outside the country on Friday, according to official data.Most of these cases, which include infections of Chinese nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020