Bihar CM congratulates Bina Devi, Flt Lt Bhawana Kanth on being awarded 'Nari Shakti Puraskar'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday congratulated and extended his wishes to Bina Devi, also known as "Mushroom Mahila" and Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, one of the three first women fighter pilots of Indian Air Force, for receiving 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' and said that Bihar is proud of their achievements. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has congratulated Bina Devi of Munger, popularly known as 'Mushroom Mahila', and fighter pilot Bhawana Kanth of Darbhanga on being awarded 'Nari Shakti Puraskar," a release from the Chief Minister's Office read.

The Chief Minister in his congratulatory message said both of them have made Bihar proud and the state is proud of their achievements. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' at an event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. (ANI)

