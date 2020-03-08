Bihar CM congratulates Bina Devi, Flt Lt Bhawana Kanth on being awarded 'Nari Shakti Puraskar'
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday congratulated and extended his wishes to Bina Devi, also known as "Mushroom Mahila" and Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, one of the three first women fighter pilots of Indian Air Force, for receiving 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' and said that Bihar is proud of their achievements.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday congratulated and extended his wishes to Bina Devi, also known as "Mushroom Mahila" and Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, one of the three first women fighter pilots of Indian Air Force, for receiving 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' and said that Bihar is proud of their achievements. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has congratulated Bina Devi of Munger, popularly known as 'Mushroom Mahila', and fighter pilot Bhawana Kanth of Darbhanga on being awarded 'Nari Shakti Puraskar," a release from the Chief Minister's Office read.
The Chief Minister in his congratulatory message said both of them have made Bihar proud and the state is proud of their achievements. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' at an event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- Bihar
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Indian Air Force
- Darbhanga
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
ALSO READ
Durgawati reservoir project to be completed by 2020-21: Bihar
RJD leader Tejashwi greets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his birthday
Bihar registered 10.5pc growth rate in FY19: Economic Survey
Case filed against Javed Akhtar in Bihar court for his remarks on Delhi riots
Delhi riots: Family members collect bodies of loved ones from morgue; some taken to UP, Bihar