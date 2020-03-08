Sex ratio in Chhattisgarh better than national average, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

On International Women's Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel talked on the issue of women empowerment in the eighth episode of his monthly radio programme 'Lokvaani'. In his address on Sunday, Chief Minister said that the sex ratio in the state is better than the national average, besides, the population of women is more than that of men in the tribal regions.

He also said that state administration will provide complete support and preference to the goods manufactured by women self-help groups (SHGs) for procurement by various institutions, schools, hostels and other government departments. "'Ek Dukaan-Sabbo Saamaan' innovation has opened up a new path of prosperity and development of rural women. Surajpur is just an example. I salute thousands of women self-help groups actively working across the state," he added.

Talking about the employment opportunities in the state, Baghel said that doors to recruitment through PSC (Public Service Commission), VYAPAM, Departmental Examinations have been opened. He further said that 30 per cent of posts in government services have been reserved for women.

The chief minister also informed about the schemes implemented for women's security, saying, "CCTV cameras have been installed in 4255 public places and local organizations are also being encouraged to install CCTV cameras at their level." (ANI)

