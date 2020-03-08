Left Menu
TRS safeguarding itself by blaming Centre for lack of funds: Congress MLA Jagga Reddy

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is blaming the central government for the lack of funds to safeguard itself, Congress MLA Jagga Reddy said here on Sunday.

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"To safeguard themselves they are blaming the central government for the lower transfer of funds. But that is wrong," Reddy told ANI.

"The Financial position today is not good. The 30 pages read by the Telangana Finance Minister...but the last page what he read has let us down. He said we are not having money but if God is willing we shall succeed. We will be glad if they work on it," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

