CRPF personnel shoots self with service rifle in Hyderabad

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his service rifle on Sunday.

40-year-old Baban Vithal Rao Manwar who was on sentry duty at the CRPF Public School shot himself under the chin on Sunday, informed the police.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

