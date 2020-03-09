Left Menu
Allahabad HC orders removal of 'name and shame' posters of anti-CAA protesters

  PTI
  • |
  Allahabad
  • |
  Updated: 09-03-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:40 IST
Allahabad HC orders removal of 'name and shame' posters of anti-CAA protesters

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December. The bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also asked the Uttar Pradesh government not to install such posters "without having the authority of law".

The court directed the district magistrate and the Lucknow police commissioner to submit a compliance report in this regard on or before March 16. "In entirety, we are having no doubt that the action of the state which is subject matter of this public interest litigation is nothing but an unwarranted interference in privacy of people," the HC observed, terming it a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.

"Accordingly, the district magistrate and the commissioner of police, Lucknow, are directed to remove the banners from the roadside forthwith. The State of Uttar Pradesh is directed not to place such banners on roadside containing personal data of individuals without having authority of law," the court added. The bench further said, "A report of satisfactory compliance is required to be submitted by the district magistrate, Lucknow, to the registrar general of this court on or before 16th March, 2020. On receiving such compliance report, the proceedings of this petition shall stand closed." The court, which had on March 7 taken suo motu cognisance of the issue, had on Sunday termed the move "highly unjust" and said it was an "absolute encroachment on personal liberty of individuals".

The posters bearing photographs, names and addresses of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests had come up at major road crossings in Lucknow late on Thursday night on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official had said. In Lucknow, around 50 people were identified by police as alleged rioters and were served notices.

The "name and shame" posters said the property of the accused will be confiscated if they fail to pay compensation. Activist-politician Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer S R Darapuri were among those whose photos appeared on the posters.

During the hearing on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government had asserted that it was a "deterrent" action and the court should not interfere in such a matter. Appearing on behalf of the state government, Advocate General Raghvendra Pratap Singh had contended that the court should not take cognisance of the act as the accused had damaged public and private property.

The advocate general had termed the act of the state government a 'deterrent' so that such acts are not repeated in future..

