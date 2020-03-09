EU executive tells Turkey to take migrants back from Greek border
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of talks with President Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey must move refugees and migrants away from the Greek border.
"Finding a solution to this situation will require relieving the pressure that is put on the border," von der Leyen told a news conference on Monday.
She said ensuring the right to asylum, support for both Turkey and Greece, as well as moving people - especially minors - stranded on the Greek islands to mainland Europe were immediately needed too.
