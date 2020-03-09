Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU executive tells Turkey to take migrants back from Greek border

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:50 IST
EU executive tells Turkey to take migrants back from Greek border

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of talks with President Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey must move refugees and migrants away from the Greek border.

"Finding a solution to this situation will require relieving the pressure that is put on the border," von der Leyen told a news conference on Monday.

She said ensuring the right to asylum, support for both Turkey and Greece, as well as moving people - especially minors - stranded on the Greek islands to mainland Europe were immediately needed too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

PSG v Dortmund Champions League tie behind closed doors

Paris Saint-Germain were ordered to play Wednesdays home Champions League tie against German club Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, police saidThe match will be held without spectators in order to co...

Deforestation for coffee, tobacco production ups malaria risk: Study

The international trade of exports including coffee, timber, cocoa, palm oil, and tobacco is driving 20 per cent of the malaria risk in deforestation hot spots of the world, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Natur...

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . LGD7 UP-HC-2NDLD POSTERS Allahabad HC orders removal of name and shame posters of anti-CAA protesters Allahabad The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow admi...

IndiGo cancels flights to Doha till March 17

Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday said it is cancelling flights to Doha till March 17, following travel ban imposed by Qatar on Indian nationals due to coronavirus scare. Qatar has temporarily banned entry of people coming from India and 13 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020