Rwanda government bans mass gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak

City authorities in Kigali, Rwanda have banned concerts, rallies and other mass gatherings to prevent coronavirus, despite Rwanda recording no confirmed cases of the virus, according to a media report by 'Punch'.

Coronavirus cases have only been reported in eight countries on the African continent, according to data from the World Health Organization.

1/3 Umujyi wa Kigali uramenyesha abantu bose ko ibitaramo by'imyidagaduro n'ibindi birori bihuza abantu benshi (imyidagaduro, imurikagurisha, imurikabikorwa, umutambagiro n'ibindi), ko bisubitswe guhera tariki ya8 Werurwe kugeza igihe irindi tangazo rizasohokera ryo kubisubukura. — City of Kigali (@CityofKigali) March 8, 2020

"The City of Kigali" shared this statement in its official Twitter handle in 'Kinyarwanda' language (official language of Rwanda) which translates to, "The City of Kigali informs the public that concerts and other public events (entertainment, exhibitions, fairs, marches and more), have been postponed from March 8 until another announcement is made to resume them."

The policy does not extend to venues having smaller numbers of people such as wedding venues, churches, hotels, restaurants, bars, and sports clubs which were told to apply "good hygiene practices" and supply soaps and hand washes.

The Kigali City Council officials also had a press conference on Monday, focusing on the strategy of relocating people who live in dangerous areas in the city.

Aka Kanya: Ku biro by'Umujyi wa #Kigali harimo kubera ikiganiro kigenewe abanyamakuru kirimo kwibanda ku gamba zo kwimura abaturage bagituye ahantu hashobora gushyira ubuzima bwabo mu kaga mu Mujyi wa Kigali .Ni ikiganiro kiyobowe na Minisitiri w'Ubutegetsi bw'Igihugu @ashyaka pic.twitter.com/FQjGX0nHKp — City of Kigali (@CityofKigali) March 9, 2020

