Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 arrested at IGI Airport with forged travelling documents

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday said that nine people were arrested with forged documents at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:54 IST
9 arrested at IGI Airport with forged travelling documents
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday said that nine people were arrested with forged documents at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. "On March 7, the CISF personnel had noticed some suspicious activities of four passengers in the check-in area of terminal 3 at IGI Airport," said the CISF in a press release.

"During Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) at Security Hold Area (SHA), the four passengers showed the boarding passes of Air India flight bound for Mumbai. On completion of their security check, they were intercepted and enquired," the release said. It further said, "During questioning of the four passengers, they produced the passports in the name of Arun Kapoor, Krish Kapoor, Muskan Kapoor and Riya Kapoor, having immigration stamp bound for Toronto on March 8. Subsequently, their luggage was thoroughly checked."

On physical search of their baggage, some ID cards (Pan Card/Voter ID Card) in the name of Patel Hardik Kumar, Patel Vishwas Vishhnubhai, Parsanba Jivaji Zala and Patel Hinal were also recovered, the CISF added. On examination of the passengers' passports and immigration stamp, the passports were found to be forged. The CISF said that this was confirmed by Immigration officials.

The release also said: "The four passengers were arrested along with another passenger named Aman Nayyar, who had helped the passengers in exchanging the documents." The CISF handed all the nine passengers along with the recovered forged documents over to the Immigration Officials for further action in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders to hold crisis teleconference to tackle coronavirus

European Union leaders will hold emergency talks soon to discuss a joint response to the coronavirus, officials said on Monday, as the blocs executive considers relaxing state subsidy rules to allow extra public spending. The announcement o...

Trump to meet with economic advisers amid coronavirus fallout -official

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other economic officials later on Monday to weigh possible actions to stem the fallout over the coronavirus, an administration official told Reuters.The T...

IAF's C-17 Globemaster departs for Iran from Hindon Air Force Station

Indian Air Forces IAF C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft departed for Iran on Monday from Hindon Air Force Station here to bring back Indian nationals stranded in the coronavirus-hit middle-eastern country. The plane will land in Tehran at...

Man attempts suicide in police station after harassment plaint

Hyderabad, Mar 9 PTI A man attempted self- immolation in a police station after a complaint was lodged alleging that he has been harassing a 14-year-old girl, police said on Monday. The man, in his mid-20s, doused himself with petrol that h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020