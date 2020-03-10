Left Menu
Congress govt will serve people of MP for full five years: Arun Yadav

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav on Tuesday said that the Kamal Nath government will complete its full term while serving the people of the state.

Congress govt will serve people of MP for full five years: Arun Yadav
Congress leader Arun Yadav speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav on Tuesday said that the Kamal Nath government will complete its full term while serving the people of the state. "The Kamal Nath government will complete its full five-year term while serving the people of Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said.

Attacking former party colleague, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Yadav said he had followed the tradition of his family. Earlier in a day, he took to Twitter and said that he has no regrets about character adopted by Scindia.

"I am not surprised to see the character displayed by Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Scindia dynasty had helped the ideology that supported Britishers even during the freedom struggle," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). He said that Congress party is a family and one could discuss any issue at the meeting. "If I have a problem then I will discuss it within the party," he said.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday, stating that "it is time to move on." Soon after the resignation of Scindia, twenty two state legislators have also submitted their resignations.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

