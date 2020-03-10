SC quashes 17-year-old criminal case against BJP leader Mukul Agrawal

The Supreme Court has recently quashed a 17-year old criminal case filed against Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Mukul Agrawal and two other persons, accused of criminal breach of trust and cheating. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Navin Sinha and also comprising Justice Krishan Murari passed the order recently.

Appearing on the behalf of Mukul Agrawal, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava submitted to the court that the former is a senior BJP leader and a reputed businessman belonging to Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh. He had engaged one Satish Chandra Agrawal to work in his business in a shop through a mutual agreement dated March 30, 1988.

Srivastava further submitted that Satish Chandra Agrawal later refused to vacate the said shop and instead filed a criminal complaint case against Mukul Agrawal and others under Sections 420 (cheating) and 467 (criminal breach of trust) and many other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2003. Upon hearing the parties, the top court took note of the fact that there is no merit in the criminal complaint registered against Mukul Agrawal and quashed the said criminal case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.