Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in Delhi HC seeks action against political leaders over 'hate speeches'

A fresh petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking action against several political leaders for allegedly making hate speeches and engaging in criminal activities. It also sought attachment of their properties for damage to public properties during Delhi violence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:45 IST
Plea in Delhi HC seeks action against political leaders over 'hate speeches'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A fresh petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking action against several political leaders for allegedly making hate speeches and engaging in criminal activities. It also sought attachment of their properties for damage to public properties during Delhi violence. The plea alleges that hate speeches were made by several political leaders of different political parties including Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, Waris Pathan, Asaduddin Owaisi, Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan, and others.

The plea seeks issuance of appropriate writ/directions or order in the nature of mandamus and certiorari for appropriate action against the leaders under Sections 153-A, 147, 148, 149, 153-B, 120-B, 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3 and 4 of Damage to Public Property Act. The PIL moved by activist Deepak Madan seeks setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to assess property damage in last month's riots in northeast Delhi. The petition also seeks to sell their property to compensate victims of the communal violence in the national capital. The matter is likely to be heard on Thursday, which is fixed for North-East Delhi violence related matters.

The petition states that due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, various Muslim groups were protesting against this Act at various places in Delhi. Since the passing of the amendment, leaders of various political parties started giving statements against the Amendment and gave hate speeches, which instigated the people who started raising anti-CAA slogans, the petition mentions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Jaguar Land Rover says UK employee tests positive for coronavirus

Britains biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said an employee at one of its British satellite facilities, a small site which is not one of the firms manufacturing locations, has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.We have i...

JDU renominates Harivansh, Ramnath Thakur to Rajya Sabha

The Janata Dal United JDU on Wednesday announced the names of Harivansh and Ramnath Thakur as candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls.The party has decided to send Harivansh and Ramnath Thakur to the Upper House. Both the JDU candi...

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen during West Bank protest, Palestinian ministry says

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.A Reuters cam...

Santander reports first employee with coronavirus in Spain

Spains Santander on Wednesday reported its first employee with coronavirus at an office of its Spanish unit in Madrid.The employee is currently in home isolation without symptoms, the bank said in a statement. Reporting By Jess Aguado, Edit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020