3 arrested for robbing scrap dealer in Delhi's Dilshad Garden

Three persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a scrap dealer in Dilshad Garden area of the national capital police said Wednesday. The scrap dealer was returning to his godown in Zulfe Bengal area on his motorcycle after collecting Rs four lakh in cash from his client when he was waylaid and robbed at gun and knifepoint, police said.

The three were robbed on the basis of CCTV footage from the area. A case was registered in Seemapuri police station based on Beg's statement.

The two motorcycles and one knife that was used in the commission of the crime and two mobile phones purchased by the criminals from the share of their booty were also recovered. Further, efforts are being made to nab the remaining culprits, police said. (ANI)

