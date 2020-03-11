Left Menu
Impact of coronavirus on next round of UK-EU talks uncertain -Gove

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:30 IST
Discussions are taking place over how the spread of coronavirus could impact the next round of trade negotiations between the European Union and Britain next week, senior British minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

Asked by a committee of lawmakers whether negotiations could be impacted by the spread of coronavirus and whether face-to-face meetings would continue, Gove said: "It is a live question ... We have had indications today from Belgium that there may be specific public health concerns." A spokesman for the European Commission said the second round of talks was still scheduled to go ahead.

Gove also said that while Britain planned to produce a draft-free trade agreement ahead of those talks, a decision had not yet made on whether this would be published.

