DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 11

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 ** MOSCOW - Prime ministers of Russia and Belarus meet in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations. ** WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo at the State Department - 1430 GMT. ** WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Washington - 2000 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Health Minister Jens Spahn and head of Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler address news conference on latest coronavirus situation - 1030 GMT. ** BAKU - President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visits Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit. GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to March 20). GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15).

DA NANG - Vietnam hosts ASEAN economic ministers' retreat in Da Nang (to Mar. 13). DA NANG - Vietnam host ASEAN European Union business summit in Da Nang (to Mar. 13).

RIGA - Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic will visit Latvia – 1250 GMT. KUALALUMPUR - Muhyiddin Yassin will hold his first news conference since taking office as Malaysia's prime minister last week – 0230 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Council President Charles Michel addresses the European Parliament on the outcome of the Feb. 20 Summit – 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa for talks in Berlin – 1830 GMT. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at the Elysee Palace in Paris – 1000 GMT. LONDON - Britain's new finance minister, Rishi Sunak, announces the country's first post-Brexit budget. STRASBOURG, France - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.

SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 12

** CAIRO - The WHO office for the Eastern Mediterranean is to brief media on the latest updates about the coronavirus outbreak, including findings from Iran, Bahrain and Kuwait - 1100 GMT. BUCHAREST - Romania's new Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu and his centrist Liberal cabinet will face parliamentary vote of confidence. WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Leo Varadkar, Ireland's caretaker Taoiseach (prime minister) to White House, for annual Shamrock Bowl presentation. BRUSSELS - EU trade minister to discuss relations with U.S. and China and the impact of coronavirus on global trade flows and supply chains. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 13

PRAGUE - Foreign ministers from the four Visegrad Group countries - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - meet in Prague with their colleague from Germany, Heiko Maas. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting.

DUBLIN - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 14

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Nevada. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15 STOCKHOLM - Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmair travels to Sweden as part of a tour to various European Union capitals, ahead of Germany's presiding the EU council in the second half of 2020 (to Mar. 17). PHOENIX, United States - The 11th Democratic presidential debate to be held in Phoenix.

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 16 ** WASHINGTON D.C. - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan speaks to U.S. business executives about US-EU trade disputes - 1630 GMT. LJUBLJANA - OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia 2020.

HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, German chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron meet in Istanbul to discuss the migrant issue in light of the humanitarian crisis in northern Syria. SARAJEVO - The Prince of Wales will visit the capital of Sarajevo and pay respect to the victims of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, marking the 25 anniversary of the genocide (to Mar.18). KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC finance and central banks deputies' meeting in Malaysia (to Mar. 19).

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 NICOSIA - Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to visit Cyprus, their first joint visit to the island (to Mar. 21). BRUSSELS - Vice president of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the EU's 2020 action plan on human rights. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 19

NICOSIA – Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will meet British Prince Charles at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia. KUALA LUMPUR - APEC-finance and central banks deputies' meeting.

EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 21 AMMAN - Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to visit Jordan (to March 22)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 22

GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 23

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24 PITTSBURGH, PA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosts G7 foreign ministers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (to Mar. 25).

BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy". GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers meeting (to Mar. 27).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the Eastern Partnership post-2020.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26 BUDAPEST - Deputy Prime minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba to visit Budapest. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 ANTALYA, Turkey - Turkey hosts a diplomacy forum in the southern province of Antalya between March 27-29. President Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to attend and hold bilateral talks with some of their counterparts attending the event (to March 29).

TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 MALI - National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31 ATHENS - OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2020.

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 2 ** BRUSSELS - NATO foreign affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to April 3) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 5 RIYADH - The World Economic Forum, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's G20 Secretariat, is convening the most relevant leaders from government, business and civil society for a Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (to April 6). ARMENIA - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6 DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 12

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 13 WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 20

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump welcome King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain to the White House, for a state visit to the United States.

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

RUSSIA - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 3 BOLIVIA - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election. BOLIVIA - Referendum election. BOLIVIA - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election. SUNDAY, MAY 10

POLAND - Referendum election. THURSDAY, MAY 19 MALAWI - Referendum election.

FRIDAY, MAY 20 BURUNDI - Referendum election.

