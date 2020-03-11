Left Menu
Delhi HC seeks response of Centre, Delhi govt on plea regarding coronavirus

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Central and Delhi governments to file their response on the plea seeking proper preventive measures to control coronavirus.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 11-03-2020 20:23 IST
Delhi HC seeks response of Centre, Delhi govt on plea regarding coronavirus
The High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 30.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Central and Delhi governments to file their response on the plea seeking proper preventive measures to control coronavirus. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Health Ministry and the Delhi government on the PIL filed by advocate Triveni Potekar.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 30. Potekar's lawyer Nivedita Sharma sought direction from the court to make available information related to medical facilities being availed by the government to conduct the test and provide medical treatment for coronavirus.

The petitioner said that he has filed the petition with regard to the preparedness of the Government of India and various state governments in India to deal with coronavirus. In his plea, the petitioner stated that India is under grave potential risk of being mass infected across the country for lack of sufficient screening, testing, isolation facilities, trained health workers with PPE (personal protection equipment), and medical infrastructure in smaller cities and rural India.

In his plea, the petitioner has requested the court to issue directions to the government for making available important and relevant information and easy access to medical facilities pertaining to treatment and testing of coronavirus for the benefit of the public at large. The petitioner has also sought directions to the respondents to review and assess current available facilities and infrastructure in a scientific manner and as per international standards.

Besides this, the petitioner has also sought directions to the respondents to take proper and adequate measures to control and combat the menace of coronavirus and to set up a monitoring committee under the supervision of experts in the field. (ANI)

