Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovenian finance minister-elect plans budget changes, debt reduction

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ljubljana
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:36 IST
Slovenian finance minister-elect plans budget changes, debt reduction

One of the first tasks of Slovenia's incoming center-right government will be amending the 2020 budget plan to compensate for the effects of the coronavirus crisis, its expected finance minister Andrej Sircelj said on Wednesday.

Sircelj is due to be confirmed by parliament late on Friday, along with the rest of the cabinet of Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who was elected by parliament on March 3. Sircelj told a parliamentary finance committee that he hoped to reduce public debt to below 60% of GDP, the maximum level allowed for EU members, in two years. However, the reduction partly depended upon the longevity of the coronavirus crisis, he added. Last year public debt was 66.4% of GDP.

According to Sircelj, the budget would also have to be amended because he believes the existing plan, prepared by the outgoing government, does not include all budget spending, particularly spending on social benefits and wages. The outgoing center-left cabinet planned a budget surplus of 0.8% of GDP this year, on a par with 2019. Sircelj did not say whether the budget would remain in surplus after amendments.

Slovenia has so far reported 57 cases of coronavirus and decided to close some border crossings with Italy and perform health checks at others. Sircelj said he expected a global and European recession over the next few quarters due to the epidemic.

He said the future government was determined to cut red tape but was not in a position to significantly reduce taxes. "We will cut red tape in the country and make it more desirable to people who want to live and invest here," he said. The outgoing Prime Minister Marjan Sarec resigned in January, saying he did not have sufficient support in parliament to enforce important legislation. An election is due in the middle of 2022.

Sircelj, 61, is a member of parliament and a member of Jansa's center-right Slovenian Democratic Party. He used to be a state secretary at the finance ministry and was a member of the board of directors of the European Investment Bank in 2008 and 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till Mar 16

A special court on Wednesday extended till March 16 the Enforcement Directorate ED custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges. Kapoor, while talking to reporters outside the court after the hearing, blamed...

Baseball HoF inductee Walker to serve as emergency goalie

Larry Walker is trading his baseball mitt for a goaltenders glove. Walker, the long-time Colorado Rockies outfielderfirst baseman, will serve as the Colorado Avalanches honorary emergency goalie for Sundays game versus the visiting Vegas Go...

Cabinet declares compensation for birds culled in suspicion of Avian Influenza

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to pay compensation to the owners of the hens which were culled as part of the governments precautionary measures following the outbreak of bird flu. Authorities had begun culling domesticated bird...

NBA-Warriors to play Thursday home game with no fans due to coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the San Francisco-based NBA team said on Wednesday.The decision was announced shortly after the city and co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020