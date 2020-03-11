U.N. court delays Mladic appeals hearing for health reasons
The U.N. court for the former Yugoslavia said on Wednesday the appeals hearing of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic had been delayed on health grounds.
Mladic, who was sentenced in 2017 to life in prison on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for his key role in the 1990s war in Bosnia, is due to have surgery to remove a benign polyp from his colon, court documents said.
The appeal is to be rescheduled some six weeks after the surgery, but no precise date was given.
