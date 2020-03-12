Lok Sabha was feeling like orphan in Speaker's absence, says Trinamool member

Members of Lok Sabha on Wednesday expressed happiness over Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla returning to the House to chair its proceedings after a gap of a few days and said that they felt his absence. Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Saugata Roy said that the House was feeling like an orphan without the Speaker's presence and termed him the father of the House.

"The House was feeling like an orphan without your presence. There was nobody to protect our rights and interests. We are happy that the father of the House, the Speaker of the House has come back," he said. TDP MP Jayadev Galla said that Birla's absence was certainly felt.

"We look forward to you continuing in the Chair without any absence further," he said. Birla had not been coming to the House since Wednesday after he expressed pain at the unruly scenes in the House. He chaired an all-party meeting on Wednesday and members assured him of their cooperation.

DMK member TR Baalu said that the members were feeling glad over Birla adorning the Chair. "It seems that you were very upset for the past one week. But, today we are all happy and it is better. You should not have any concern over these very small issues as compared to the things that are happening in the Lower Houses of various states," he said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that it was never the intention of members to dishonor the Chair. JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan Singh, YSRCP's K Raghurama Krishna Raju, BJD's Pinaki Mishra and IUML's PK Kunhalikutty were among others who expressed happiness over Birla returning to the House.

In his remarks, Birla said that it was vital to hold the dignity of the Speaker's chair even as persons occupying it come and go. He hoped that a situation will not arise for him to take action against any member. The Speaker said that the House was like a temple and urged the members not to come to the well and bring placards. He added he will also try to talk to members to resolve any ticklish issue in the House.

Birla also said that incidents of members tearing up papers in the well and snatching papers from marshals had pained him. The House resumed its normal functioning after Birla came to the chair at 1:30 pm. It had witnessed two adjournments earlier in the day.

The Lok Sabha had witnessed frequent disruptions last week over opposition demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence. Before taking up the discussion on Delhi violence on Wednesday, the House removed the suspension of seven Congress members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.