Centre seeks more time from HC to file response in Delhi violence case; next hearing on Mar 20

The Centre government on Thursday sought more time from the Delhi High Court to file response on the batch of petitions pertaining to the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre government on Thursday sought more time from the Delhi High Court to file response on the batch of petitions pertaining to the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that the reply is ready but it needs to be modified as they have got some factual details. He sought adjournment for a day or two.

Thereafter, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on March 20, asking Centre to file a response by Monday. One of the petitions, filed by activist Harsh Mander, had sought registration of FIR and arrest of some prominent political personalities alleging their hate speech inciting the public for violence.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Mander, said that these people are responsible for hate speech as well as violence adding that it is clear cut prima facie case where hate speech resulted to murder and therefore FIR should be registered and they should be arrested. The court had earlier expressed concern over the delay in action by the law enforcement agencies in containing violence and directed the Delhi Police to examine the videos related to hate speeches by political leaders, which allegedly led to violence in North-East Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, many of people have been arrested and more arrests will be made on the basis of footage recovered from CCTV installed in the area. Police also said that they have got visuals of outsiders and they are being identified. At least 53 persons died, including IB officer Ankit Sharma and Constable Rattan Lal in the violence that took place in North-East Delhi last month.

Another petition was filed by Lawyers Voice, a group seeking direction to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and register an FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, Waris Pathan, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Mehmood Pracha for alleged hate speech. (ANI)

