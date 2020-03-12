Odisha Police seize 1.749 kg brown sugar, 3 arrested

In a major seizure, Odisha Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested three persons and seized 1 kg 749 gram of brown sugar, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference he said, "Special Task Force has arrested 3 persons and seized 1 kg 749 gram of Brown Sugar having a market cost of Rs 1.75 Crores. It is the biggest seizure of the year."

"In the last two months, Odisha police has seized more than 4 kilograms of brown sugar which is more than the seizure of 2017 to 2019 financial year," he added. (ANI)

