44 Indians evacuated from Iran shifted to Naval quarantine facility in Mumbai

The Indian Navy on Friday said that 44 Indian citizens who have been evacuated from Iran, have been shifted to the Naval quarantine facility at Mumbai. Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted that "44 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Iran and shifted to Indian Navy quarantine facility at Ghatkopar in Mumbai."

External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar, tweeted, "Second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims has arrived today from Iran. Our efforts to bring back the others continue. @India_in_Iran and our medical team - keep up the good work. Appreciate the support of Iranian authorities and their airlines." On Thursday, Jaishankar had said that a very detailed tracking procedure was in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus and untested people cannot be brought back to the country in a very severe epidemic situation as the nation's health security has to be ensured.

The minister, who was replying to queries of members on his statement concerning Indians stranded in Iran due to COVID -19, said that India has not imposed a ban on foreign nationals coming to the country, but added that if people from certain countries come, they have to go through quarantine. (ANI)

