Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:32 IST
Canadian businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

A Canadian businessman who once played professional football pleaded guilty on Friday to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme in order to rig the results of his sons' SAT exams. Federal prosecutors in Boston say that David Sidoo, a Vancouver energy executive and former player in the Canadian Football League, paid $200,000 to have someone secretly take the college entrance exam in place of his two sons.

Sidoo, 60, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire and mail fraud under a plea agreement that calls for him to serve a 90-day prison sentence and pay a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15. His attorney declined to comment. Sidoo is among 53 people charged with participating in a scheme in which parents conspired with a California college admissions consultant to use bribery and other forms of fraud to secure the admission of their children to top schools.

William "Rick" Singer, the consultant, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to charges he facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and helped bribe university sports coaches to present his clients' children as fake athletic recruits. The 36 parents charged since March 2019 include "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced in September to 14 days in prison, and "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, who is scheduled to face trial in October.

Prosecutors said Sidoo paid Singer $200,000 to have an associate pose as his two sons in order to take the SAT entrance exam in their place in 2011 and 2012. The associate was Mark Riddell, a Florida private school counselor who has pleaded guilty to taking SAT and ACT college entrance exams in place of Singer's clients' children or correcting their answers while acting as a test proctor.

Prosecutors said the SAT scores Riddell secretly obtained on behalf of Sidoo's sons were then submitted on applications to U.S. universities, including Georgetown University and Chapman University. With Friday's hearing, Sidoo became the 22nd parent and 32nd defendant overall to plead guilty to participating in the wide-spread scheme.

No students to date have been charged, though prosecutors have not ruled out that possibility. In court on Friday, though, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen said prosecutors have no plans to charge any other members of Sidoo's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to suspend counting 2020 census due to coronavirus

Saudi Arabia is suspending the counting phase of the 2020 general census until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak, the General Authority of Statistics said in a statement on Friday.The decision came as a precautionary measur...

UP govt to engage ECIL for making security arrangements in courts of district judges

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to engage the Electronics Corporation of India Limited ECIL for making security arrangements like installing CCTV cameras and baggage scanners in courts of district judges, a senior official sa...

Parl panel expresses concern over clothing, snow goggles for troops in higher altitudes

A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the availability of clothing and snow goggles for Army troops in northern and eastern sectors of the country. The standing committee on defence, which tabled its report before the Lok Sabha o...

El Salvador Congress to discuss emergency powers in coronavirus response

El Salvadors Congress will on Friday discuss implementing emergency powers nationwide, including the suspension of some rights to free speech and free association, in an escalation of measures to contain coronavirus. President Nayib Bukele ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020